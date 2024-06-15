Man dies, woman hospitalized after being rescued from Edmonds house fire

A man died and a woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from a house fire in Edmonds on Friday.

The fire was initially reported around 6 p.m. by a 911 caller who said there was smoke emitting from a home and sounds of a baby crying inside.

Firefighters with South Snohomish County Fire arrived at the scene within minutes and quickly located a woman and man inside the home. They were both taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The male victim later died, and the woman is still in the hospital, according to South County Fire.

A dog also died in the fire, which firefighters believe was making the sounds of crying that the 911 caller heard.

The home was severely damaged by fire and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Support 7 and the American Red Cross are assisting those displaced by the fire.

This fire comes just a day after another fire that broke out at an Edmonds apartment complex that also hospitalized two people and prompted a response from nearly 50 area firefighters. At least nine people were temporarily displaced by the fire on Wednesday.

