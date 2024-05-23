Edmonds man injured when runaway truck smashes into home

An Edmonds man is being treated for serious injuries after a truck he was working on rolled down a hill and slammed into a nearby home.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m., causing significant damage to the structure of the house in the Esperance area of Edmonds.

According to South County Fire officials, the parked truck began to roll as the man, in his 60s, worked on the attached trailer uphill. The homeowner credits the steps of their property for slowing the truck's momentum, saving their living room from being destroyed even though the tire was clipped. The concrete facade of the residence was pushed inward, impacting what they stated was their bedroom.

Despite the breach in their home, no one inside was injured during the incident. Firefighters responded quickly to the emergency, as their station was only three minutes away from the scene. The Technical Rescue Team was seen shoring up the exterior of the residence to ensure its stability.

A man was injured when a truck crashed into an Edmonds, Washington home. (South County Fire)

Christie Veley, Public Information Officer with South County Fire, commented on the proficiency of the team, "A firefighter's building that support structure is a huge skill for our technical rescue team members. I'm really thankful that we have that service to offer our community when they can jump in and situations like this."

Meanwhile, paramedics attended to the injured man and transported him to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition beyond the injuries being described as serious.

South County Fire officials highlight the importance of taking precautions when working on or near vehicles on inclines, advising to always perform such tasks on a flat surface.

The homeowners, while shaken, were grateful that they were not harmed and recognized the incident as an accident.

Investigations into the exact cause of the runaway trailer are ongoing. Firefighters continued to secure the damaged home throughout the day.

