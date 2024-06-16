Interesting items for sale as Oddities Flea Market makes first stop in Seattle

From taxidermy, to skulls, to dolls and jewelry, you can find it all at The Traveling Oddities Flea Market, which arrived in Seattle for the first time this weekend.

"There is a huge community of people that love strange and unusual types of things," said Ryan Matthew Cohn, co-founder of Oddities Flea Market.

Cohn and his wife started the market in 2017 after doing a show on the Discovery Channel, and they realized there were a lot of people looking for things that are odd.

"It’s anywhere from doctors and lawyers to goth kids that grew up feeling they were the only one in their community," Cohn said.

The market is primarily held in New York and Los Angeles.

He adds, when it comes to what items are considered strange, he believes that’s in the eye of the beholder.

"We take old prosthetic eyes and turn it into wearable art," Eyeba’s Amanda Lee Huang said. "People either love it or they hate it."

Another vendor also had memorials made out of human hair from the 19th century and turned into artwork.

"This could be misconstrued by some as very creepy and maybe it is because it‘s some dead persons hair and you don’t know who it is, but it has been beautifully rendered into this beautiful wreath of flowers," Cohn said.

He also shared with FOX 13 that sometimes items may be haunted, like when he and his wife bought two Dapper Dan Dolls.

"I think a curse was put on us," Cohn said. "We experienced a bout of bad luck and we attributed it to the dolls and it just kept getting bad or worse until we got rid of the dolls."

The Cohns have a book coming out in October about the flea market and the odd and interesting stories they’ve experienced.

