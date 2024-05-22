Woman injured in targeted West Seattle shooting, suspect remains at large

Police are investigating a targeted shooting that injured a woman in West Seattle on Wednesday.

At around 2:42 a.m., police officers responded to reports of violence at an apartment near the corner of SW Cambridge St. and 27th Ave. SW. This area is just a block east of Roxhill Park in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood.

Seattle Police officers investigating a shooting in West Seattle that injured a woman. Police say there were four to five dozen shots fired in this targeted shooting. (Photo: FOX 13's Jade Elliott)

Authorities say a woman was shot and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 13 crews at the scene captured video showing numerous bullet holes in the side of an apartment building.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX 13 that he heard what he thought were at least 20 shots fired.

Investigators at the scene estimate that between 48 and 60 shots were fired. Detectives left the scene at around 5 a.m. carrying bags full of spent shell casings collected near the courtyard between two apartment buildings.

Police believe the shooting targeted one specific unit of the building.

Further information about what led up to this shooting is limited at this time.

The suspect is currently at large. Authorities have not yet provided a suspect's description or a description of a car that left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

