2 charged in deadly West Seattle shooting from July 2023

Two men have been charged in a deadly West Seattle shooting from July 2023, one of whom is already in jail for a different murder.

King County prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Derrion Lewis and 17-year-old Lederian Thomas with second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, in connection to a brutal shooting at a West Seattle gas station on July 23, 2023, that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Police believe the shootings are gang-related.

According to probable cause documents, Seattle Police were called to reports of gunfire at a gas station on Delridge Way at 10:42 p.m.

Officers arrived and found large blood splatters around the parking lot, and more than 50 bullet casings from different guns. Callers told dispatch a gray SUV sped away during the shooting, and police shortly after were alerted to a gray Dodge Durango that had crashed on West Seattle Bridge.

Police caught up with the Durango, and say that 26-year-old Rayshawn Parker stumbled out of the car and collapsed to the ground.

Court docs say Parker suffered from several gunshot wounds to his head, neck, chest and thigh, and was treated on-scene by emergency personnel. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

A police report identified Parker as a member of the West Side Street Mobb, a West Seattle gang.

The next day, a car was impounded by Seattle Police, covered in bulletholes and near the area of the Delridge shooting. Investigators lifted fingerprints of Lewis and two other associates.

Police say Lewis and one of these associates are members of the 74 Hoover Criminals gang.

An investigation pulled geolocation data from Thomas' and Lewis' cell phones, placing them at the Delridge gas station during the time of the shooting. Detectives also got access to their Instagram DMs, where they were talking about confrontations with the West Side Street Mobb. Seattle Police say there is a history of violence between the West Side Street Mobb and the 74 Hoovers.

Lewis is currently in custody for two separate murder, assault and firearms charges — one a deadly shooting at a Tukwila gas station on July 28, 2023, the other a deadly shooting outside a Des Moines grocery store on July 24, 2023. He was convicted in 2017 for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, and in 2019 for two counts of custodial assault.

Thomas was 16 years old at the time of the murder, now 17, and was previously convicted for domestic violence felony harassment after threatening to kill his girlfriend. He also have previous convictions for firearms possession.