Medical examiner rules shooting death of 15-year-old was a homicide

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in a West Seattle community center died as the result of a homicide.

Initially, detectives were mum about saying whether it was a suicide, homicide or accident.

Officials with the Seattle Police Department said Mobarak Adam, a student, was found shot in a restroom inside the Southwest Athletic Complex Community Center, just a few steps away from Chief Sealth International High School.

According to the medical examiner's office, he died as a result of a perforating gunshot wound to the torso.

Mobarak’s loved ones started a petition demanding body camera video and images from Seattle Police Department to help them better understand the investigation.

As family, friends, classmates, and community members marched the streets calling for justice for Mobarak on Monday, they also called on actions for policies to get guns out of the hands of young people.