Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner rules shooting death of 15-year-old was a homicide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
West Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Rally held for teen shot and killed in West Seattle

Dozens of students joined the family of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam, who was shot inside a nearby community center on Jan. 23.

SEATTLE - The King County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in a West Seattle community center died as the result of a homicide. 

Initially, detectives were mum about saying whether it was a suicide, homicide or accident. 

Officials with the Seattle Police Department said Mobarak Adam, a student, was found shot in a restroom inside the Southwest Athletic Complex Community Center, just a few steps away from Chief Sealth International High School. 

According to the medical examiner's office, he died as a result of a perforating gunshot wound to the torso. 

Related

Dozens rally for justice in west Seattle after gunshot kills 15-year-old student
article

Dozens rally for justice in west Seattle after gunshot kills 15-year-old student

A call for justice was heard loud and clear during a rally outside of Chief Sealth International High School in West Seattle on Monday as dozens of students joined the family of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam, who was shot inside a nearby community center on Jan. 23. 

Mobarak’s loved ones started a petition demanding body camera video and images from Seattle Police Department to help them better understand the investigation.

As family, friends, classmates, and community members marched the streets calling for justice for Mobarak on Monday, they also called on actions for policies to get guns out of the hands of young people.