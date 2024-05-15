Russell Wilson and Ciara's waterfront mansion in Bellevue has finally sold after spending over two years on the real estate market.

The Mediterranean-style estate went up for sale in April 2022 after Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, and was originally listed at a staggering $36 million. The asking price gradually dropped over time, sitting at $24,900,000 in March 2024, and sold for $21,250,000, according to the realtor.

With the price of the vacant land, the home sold for a total of $31 million.

In late April, Wilson and Ciara's former home went pending on Refin and Zillow.

The home was worth a modest $6.7 million when Wilson bought it from former Microsoft manager Harish Naidu in 2015, meaning it just sold for over triple the price he originally paid. However, Wilson did develop and renovate some parts of the property, including the additional lot.

It's unclear who the buyer is.

Managing Broker Carmen Gayton told FOX 13 Seattle that Russell and Ciara are "super excited to have found a buyer for their beautiful home." Gayton sold the home to Russell in 2015 and said the couple transformed the home into one for "work and play adding a treehouse for the kids and a tram to ride down to the waterfront."

Built in 2007, the 11,104-square-foot estate sits on a 1.89-acre lot, and features six beds, seven baths, a three-story elevator, two balconies, three patios, 12 parking spots, a cinema, a dance/yoga studio and five fireplaces.

The expansive mansion is located right next to downtown Bellevue in the Moorland neighborhood, about 10 miles east of Seattle.

Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, also sold his Colorado home the same month for $21.5 million, according to Zillow.

