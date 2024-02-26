Russell Wilson's future with Broncos uncertain as Denver home reportedly for sale

article

Former Seahawks star Russell Wilson is reportedly shopping his $25 million Denver, Colorado mansion around, amid rumors the quarterback could be axed by the Broncos.

According to a BusinessDen report, Wilson and his singer-songwriter wife Ciara are accepting offers and giving tours for their Cherry Hills Village mansion. The couple bought the 20,000 sq ft home shortly after Wilson’s high-profile trade from the Seahawks to the Broncos.

His tenure with the Broncos has been disappointing, marred by the lowest-scoring season in the NFL in 2023. Wilson clashed with head coach Sean Payton, who ended up benching him the last two games of the season, a move largely seen to ensure he wouldn’t get injured—as NFL teams cannot cut injured players.

If Wilson remains on the Broncos roster by March 17, his $37 million salary for 2025 becomes guaranteed.

All of this is fueling speculation that Denver is looking to drop their franchise quarterback.

Wilson went on the sports podcast "I Am Athlete" and stated his Denver home "ain't for sale."

Meanwhile back home, Wilson’s waterfront mansion in Bellevue has remained on the market for nearly two years.

FOX 13 News first reported when Wilson put his Bellevue waterfront estate up for sale back in April 2022, at the staggering price of $36 million. According to the mansion’s listing on Redfin, it has been on the market ever since, though the asking price has dropped to a far more modest $26 million.

The Mediterranean-style waterfront estate sits on Lake Washington, and was worth $6.7 million when Wilson bought it from former Microsoft manager Harish Naidu, the Puget Sound Business Journal wrote in 2015.

Do not fret about the Wilsons, though—they also own a house in San Diego with its own private football field, where Russell hosted offseason workouts with his Seahawks teammates.