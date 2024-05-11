PHOTOS: FOX 13 viewers capture amazing Northern Lights photos
Many FOX 13 Seattle viewers sent in photos of the Northern Lights just after midnight on Saturday, as western Washington got an amazing view of the spectacle!
Check out the photo gallery below for all our submissions:
(via Scott from downtown Bellevue)
Did you take any great Northern Lights pics? Send it to us through FOX13Tips@fox.com.
