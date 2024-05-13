Melinda French Gates to resign from the Gates Foundation

article

Melinda French Gates announced Monday that she is stepping down from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Her last day as co-chair of the foundation will be June 7, which she said isn't a decision she "came to lightly."

French Gates and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ended their 27-year marriage in August 2021.

In statements posted to their social media accounts in May 2021, they said they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives" and decided to split "after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship."

