VIDEO: 2 arrested after walking out of Seattle store with cash register

Two people were arrested in Seattle in late April suspected of theft, after one of them was caught walking out of a store with a cash register.

Police were outside a West Seattle pharmacy store around 7:15 p.m. on April 28, when two suspects walked out the front door. One of them is seen on bodycam video apparently holding a stolen cash register, and police immediately put her in handcuffs.

The second suspect, a man wearing all black, is seen walking away during her arrest.

Police seized a handgun when arresting the 20-year-old woman, then developed probable cause to arrest the 40-year-old male suspect for assault.

Authorities tracked the man down to a location nearby, and he was captured on video running from police. Officers chased him down and arrested him.

Police say the man was charged with obstructing an officer, but also had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence. The woman was booked into King County Jail for theft and unlawful carry of a pistol.

