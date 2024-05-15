Tukwila police search for 'sunburnt' sexual assault suspect

article

Police in Tukwila are looking for a man suspected in a sexual assault over the weekend.

Investigators said on May 12 at about 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a sexually motivated assault at a store on Strander Boulevard.

Store employees reported that the man was fondling himself under his pants while watching a pair of teens who were shopping, police said.

According to police, the teens didn't know he was there until he approached them and deposited bodily fluid on one of teens before leaving the store and getting into a car.

Before police arrived, the suspect was gone.

On Tuesday, Tukwila police released a surveillance image of the suspect who was described as sunburnt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to email the Tukwila Police Department at tips@tukwilawa.gov, send a private message on social media or call their non-emergency line at 206-241-2121.

