Kenmore man charged in deadly wrong-way crash on SR-525

A Kenmore man has been charged in a deadly wrong-way crash on SR 525 on April 11th.

37-year-old Robert Rowland is accused of driving a stolen truck south in the northbound lanes of SR 525, crashing head-on with another car driven by 83-year-old Trudy Slanger.

Prosecutors charged Rowland with first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, taking a motor vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, fourth-degree assault and hit-and-run.

Charging documents reveal Rowland assaulted his girlfriend, stole her phone and cash, and sent messages to her friend claiming he was "going to skin her alive" on April 10th. Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) served a warrant but when they arrived, Rowland had escaped out of a window.

Documents say the girlfriend told PNVOTF that Rowland was upset with her after learning she was planning to undergo substance abuse treatment.

The very next day, on April 11, Rowland agreed to meet his girlfriend and her friend at the Tulalip Casino to return her belongings. Investigators say Rowland showed up in a stolen GMC Sierra without license plates, punched his girlfriend's friend, then kidnapped his girlfriend.

Members of PNVOTF started searching for the kidnapped woman across Snohomish County and eventually tracked Rowland and his girlfriend to Everett.

Documents say Rowland approached PNVOTF but accelerated rapidly, leading law enforcement on a pursuit.

Deputies watched Rowland eventually drive onto northbound SR 525 where he drove the wrong way, crashing into Trudy Slanger's vehicle.

Police say Slanger died at the scene, while Rowland and his girlfriend, who was with him at the time of the collision, both survived.

Charging documents say Rowland has a history of 35 prior warrants for his arrest.

The state has requested Rowland to have no contact with his girlfriend, her friend and witnesses.

Rowland's bond is set at $3.5 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.