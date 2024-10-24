Matty Beniers scores twice, Seattle Kraken fall 4-3 in OT to Jets

article

The Seattle Kraken rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, but Nikolaj Ehlers' goal on a delayed penalty kept the Winnipeg Jets undefeated in a 4-3 win over Seattle on Thursday night.

Matty Beniers scored his first two goals of the season as part of a three-point night, including the tying goal with 3:22 left to play in regulation. But a would-be tripping call against Chandler Stephenson in overtime allowed the Jets to add an extra attacker in Ehlers, who was able to slip a shot through Seattle goalie Joey Daccord for the clinching tally.

Jordan Eberle's sixth goal of the season trimmed the Jets lead with nine minutes left to play, and Beniers scored his second of the night on a deflection of a Brandon Montour shot to force overtime. However, the Jets remained unbeaten with a trip of overtime victories in seven games this year.

It was a valiant comeback attempt for the Kraken against Winnipeg star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who brought a .948 save percentage into Thursday night's game against Seattle. The three goals scored by the Kraken matched the most goals allowed by Hellebuyck this season in six games played.

Beniers entered the night with just a lone assist in the first seven games of the year for the Kraken before a needed breakout performance. It came as head coach Dan Byslma reunited the line of Beniers, Eberle and Jared McCann, who spent much of the last two seasons playing together.

A bouncing puck at the Winnipeg blue line came off Kyle Connor's stick and cleanly to Beniers. His snapped shot from high in the left circle was perfectly placed in the top left corner just under the crossbar to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead.

His first goal of the season led to a roar in the corner in celebration.

Seattle controlled much of the play in the opening period with the help of the only power play of the frame on a Dylan DeMelo interference penalty.

Joey Daccord made a phenomenal save to rob Neal Pionk early in the second period, sliding to his left across the front of the goal to glove the shot down.

Winnipeg did manage to breakthrough shortly afterward. Former Kraken Mason Appleton's shot from distance was blocked to the side by Daccord, but deflected off a crashing Nino Niederreiter and into the net to even the game at 1-1.

The Kraken players argued that the puck was kicked across the goal line by Neiderreiter. While Neiderreiter did make a kicking motion, it didn't contact the puck as it had already crossed the line.

Seattle appeared to retake the lead a few minutes later. A give-and-go between Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jamie Oleksiak saw Bjorkstrand bury a shot on a mostly open net. However, Yanni Gourde's drive to the net himself saw him just get into the blue paint of the goal crease, which impeded Hellebuyck's attempt to get across for the shot. The Jets challenged the call and had the goal overturned on review.

A quick strike off a turnover allowed the Jets to grab the lead with five minutes left in the period. Connor poked the puck away from Bjorkstrand while maintaining the offensive zone to give Winnipeg a three-on-two chance. Gabriel Vilardi had no one near him down near the goal line and managed to dangle the puck around Daccord for a 2-1 Jets lead.

A high-sticking penalty on Tye Kartye gave the Jets their first power play early in the third period and then had the Kraken scrambling. Daccord delivered a big save on Scheifele as the Jets created chances. Just seconds after the penalty ended - but before Kartye could get back into the play - the puck found Neiderreiter as he buried his second of the night for a 3-1 advantage.

Daccord had 32 saves on 36 shots on the night for Seattle.

Eberle clawed one back for Seattle with nine minutes remaining. Jared McCann broke up a play along the boards and found Eberle at the front of the net, who went to the backhand to beat Hellebuyck to trim the lead to 3-2.

Beniers' second goal of the night then allowed the game to get to overtime as the Kraken picked up a point in the standings for their effort. The line of McCann, Beniers and Eberle accounted for six points on the night for Seattle's offense.

