Seattle Kraken place Vince Dunn on injured reserve, recall Cale Fleury

The Seattle Kraken will be without defenseman Vince Dunn for at least three weeks after he was placed on long-term injured reserve due to a mid-body injury.

Cale Fleury was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley to add some necessary depth to the roster.

The move is retroactive to October 17 and requires Dunn to miss at least 10 games and 24 days of action. That makes Dunn eligible to return for Seattle's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 11.

Dunn didn't play during the third period of the team's 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday after being injured in the first period. Dunn hit the ice hard, falling on his backside after losing his feet. After missing the final five minutes of the first period, he returned for the second period before not playing in the final frame.

Dunn also missed the team's 3-0 loss to the Dallas Stars due to a minor injury from their game with the Minnesota Wild.

Due to salary cap reasons, the Kraken played with only one reserve on the roster through the first two weeks of the season. Defenseman Josh Mahura replaced Dunn in the lineup for both of the two games he's missed so far, but a continued absence left the team at risk of being short-handed should another issue arise.

Fleury is coming off a hat trick for the Firebirds on Friday night against the San Diego Gulls. He was an expansion draft pick by the Kraken and has appeared in 22 games over the last three seasons for Seattle with one assist.

Mahura is likely to continue to play in Dunn's place with Fleury as the reserve. Mahura is a left-handed shot that paired with Adam Larsson in Dunn's absence on Saturday against the Calgary Flames. He was also a part of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers roster with Brandon Montour last season. Fleury is a right-handed shot that doesn't fit into the lineup as easily.

