Jordan Eberle scores winner in overtime as Seattle Kraken beat Flames 2-1

Jordan Eberle forced a turnover from Nazem Kadri in overtime and delivered his fifth goal of the season in just six games for the Seattle Kraken in a 2-1 victory over the previously undefeated Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Eberle's defensive play directly led to his winning chance for Seattle. Rasmus Andersson had made a strong defensive play for Calgary to take the puck away from Brandon Montour by pinching him against the boards. Kadri tried to take the puck off the wall when Eberle's stick check put the puck back on Montour's stick cleanly in front of the net. Flames goalie Dan Vladar made the save on Montour, but Calgary couldn't corral the rebound with Montour setting up a driving Eberle for the game-winner.

"That was just kind of a lucky play," Eberle said. "They did a good job of keeping us outside and then obviously you get the chance in the slot. It's a big opportunity.

"You're getting opportunities and they're going in. I know how this league works. You're going to have hot streaks, you're going to have slow streaks. It's been good to see the puck go in early. That always gives you confidence."

The 34-year-old captain of the Kraken is off to a terrific start to the season. His five goals are currently tied for fourth-most in the NHL.

"He just looks like a young Jordan Eberle," head coach Dan Byslma said. "He's skating well. He's competing well and he's got a sneaky skill to his game, sneaky compete to his game that he's been able to show in the first six games here and it's ended up on the scoresheet. I think him being the captain, being named six games ago, I think it's awesome to see him also lead the way on the scoresheet."

While it's still very early in the season, the Kraken have now won three straight games, beat the Flames at home for the first time in four seasons, and handed Calgary their first loss of the year after a 4-0 start.

"They're a great team," Eberle said. "I know the experts always have their picks and I'm sure they weren't among them. I live in Calgary in the summer and I know how the feel was, but they're a really good team. … They battle hard. They block a ton of shots. They're a good squad over there."

It was a tight game with shots being pretty limited for each team throughout. No goals were scored at even strength in regulation, as both goals came on the power play. Joey Daccord finished with 21 saves on 22 shots on the night for Seattle, including a flurry of stops in tight on Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund with just over four minutes remaining. Six of Calgary's seven shots in the third period came during that two-minute stretch.

"There was three or four where you're holding your breath on the scramble around the net that he came up big on," Blysma said.

The Kraken had a couple of good chances to take an early lead. Oliver Bjorkstrand had Vladar sprawled out on the ice, but Vladar may have just caught a slight piece of the puck as Bjorkstrand crossed over. The puck slid off Bjorkstrand's blade before he could put it in the net as Calgary escaped the threat.

Will Borgen then found Chandler Stephenson on a stretch pass at the top of the Flames zone as he drove in on net. However, his shot slipped just wide of the net amid pressure and the game remained scoreless.

Josh Mahura – in the lineup in place of an injured Vince Dunn – caught Kadri with a high-stick to give the Flames a power play late in the period. Joey Daccord mishandled a puck in the corner, but Andersson whiffed on a pass on the empty net as Seattle briefly survived. However, Blake Coleman's slap shot moments later through traffic slipped by Daccord for a 1-0 Calgary lead.

The Flames couldn't stay out of the penalty box in the second period as Seattle got multiple chances before Stephenson cashed in with the tying goal. A double minor to Kadri for a high-stick of Borgen ended an early power play look for Calgary. Kevin Bahl was called for a trip on Brandon Tanev, and Jonathan Huberdeau slashed Matty Beniers 47 seconds later to give the Kraken a 5-on-3 chance.

Seattle didn't let that opportunity go to waste. Brandon Montour won a puck battle behind the net, Jaden Schwartz provided a screen on Vladar, and Jared McCann set up the pass for Stephenson to bring the game level at 1-1.

It was Stephenson's first goal of the year and first goal with the Kraken.

"It's a weight off the shoulders," Stephenson said. "Just kind of makes you feel a little more relaxed, a little bit more at ease. Hopefully it's the first of many and can just keep rolling here and the team keeps rolling and putting points in the bank."

Joey Daccord took a spill on the ice trying to jump on the pile to celebrate Jordan Eberle's overtime winner.

"Who's going to ask? Get it out of the way," Daccord said with a wry smile after the game.

"I caught the zoomies. I had the zoomies. I was excited. Got excited. We won," he added.

Daccord came sprinting from his net on the opposite end of the rink and bounced off the pile and onto the ice in front of Jared McCann, who appeared stunned and quickly checked to make sure he was OK.

"I didn't see it. I did see the replay and seen that he did the digger on the way in, but joy is a good think," head coach Dan Bylsma said.

