Woman killed in Shoreline hit-and-run, WSP seeks assistance

Local law enforcement is asking for the public's help after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Shoreline Wednesday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, a 23-year-old woman was crossing State Route 523 when a black GMC Yukon struck her and continued without stopping. The woman died at the scene.

Shoreline hit-and-run suspect vehicle (via WSP)

The crash happened on eastbound SR 523 near Stone Avenue North at around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers believe a black 2007 GMC Yukon with Washington license plate BIS1792 was the involved vehicle. WSP says the GMC has front end damage from the hit-and-run.

If you see this vehicle, do not approach it and call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the GMC or the occupants of the vehicle at the time of the crash is asked to email Detective Sergeev at ivan.sergeev@wsp.wa.gov.

