4-year-old girl dies after falling out of Shoreline apartment window

A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after falling from an apartment window in Shoreline over the weekend, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Echo Lake Apartments at 1160 North 192nd Street.

Witnesses told FOX 13 Seattle a Good Samaritan was seen giving the girl CPR before medics arrived.

According to investigators, the girl was taken to the hospital after falling out of the window. She died from her injuries.

The King County Medical Examiner said she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The King County Major Crimes Unit will continue the investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Navy aircraft crashes near Mount Rainier, crew status unknown

‘Belltown Hellcat’ bonds out of jail, skips Seattle court hearing

What is going on with WA's deer population?

Encampment in Burien closed, residents transitioned to housing

Suspect DNA in 2009 Seattle robbery matches 2023 child rape, police seek ID

The Summit at Snoqualmie to charge daily parking fees. Here's why

Seattle judge frustrated with death threats over controversial bail decisions

Prosecutors charge 2 teens connected to 70+ King County robberies

Photo frenzy at WA's Mt. Rainier raises alarm over environmental damage

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.