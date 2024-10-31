Feds, WA authorities bust fentanyl ring based in Seattle's U District

Washington law enforcement agencies and Homeland Security announced Thursday they dismantled a violent drug trafficking ring operating in Seattle’s University District.

Authorities say the raid was the culmination of a year-long investigation. The operation led to multiple arrests, 26 searches, and the seizure of over 80 firearms, substantial quantities of narcotics, and cash.

A press briefing held by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman, and Seattle Police Deputy Chief Eric Barden outlined the details of the crackdown. According to Hammer, the operation targeted the "host of violence" that the drug ring spread across the King County region, with activity centered just 150 feet from the University of Washington campus.

The multi-agency effort involved nearly 600 officers and 15 tactical teams, with some traveling from as far as Florida. Authorities reported the arrests of 11 co-conspirators, with more expected. The ring was linked to various incidents of violence, including a murder within 30 days of the investigation’s start.

Two key locations, dubbed "The House" and "The Office," served as bases for drug distribution, with UW students reportedly buying drugs from the latter.

Key seizures included:

Over 80 firearms, including bags of Glock switches (devices converting handguns to automatic firearms)

Approximately 1 kilogram of fentanyl and 4 kilograms of cocaine

Several hundred thousand dollars in cash, high-end jewelry, and luxury vehicles

Over $10,000 worth of ammunition

Investigators described the group as highly sophisticated, employing coded language, frequently changing phones, and using counter-surveillance tactics. Authorities emphasized the operation’s focus on combating the violence impacting Seattle and warned that additional arrests may follow in the coming weeks.

