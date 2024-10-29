Kitsap County detectives seek public's help in murder of mother of 5

Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives are urging the public to come forward with information regarding the murder of 45-year-old Carolynn Williams, a mother of five who was shot and killed in her home in Chico last year, just west of Bremerton.

The ongoing investigation has prompted detectives and Crime Stoppers to release a reward poster in hopes of generating new leads.

Williams was sitting with her husband on the couch watching TV when two suspects opened fire while their children were asleep in their beds. She was shot in the head and died at the scene.

"I think these are very violent individuals and I don't think there is any reason to believe this was an isolated incident on their part," said Kitsap County Sheriff's Det. Tim Flint.

In an effort to identify the two gunmen, Det. Tim Flint is sharing new surveillance footage from a nearby fire station. It shows the killers arriving in a 4-door dark sedan at about 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2023.

"They turned on their blinker and parked. From this footage, we were able to determine that there were two shooters," said Det. Flint. The suspects could be seen walking in front of Crosspoint Academy.

The video captures a moment where a neighbor’s vehicle caused a delay for the suspects, who paused in an effort to avoid raising suspicion. The suspects then walked down the driveway and began shooting into the home before fleeing. While Carolynn was fatally shot, none of her children or husband were hurt. A motion activated camera at the school showed the suspects running back to their car before they drove north on Chico Way.

"We think they are either from Kitsap or have strong local ties to the Kitsap area. They knew where they were going and this was a targeted event. They had plans to shoot up this house and this was not a random act of violence," Det. Flint said.

He is still working to identify the make and model of the suspects' car.

"This is still very active. We are interviewing people almost every week to try and generate leads and tips and we've been successful in that area, but we still need more information and we believe people in the public do have some information that could help us," said Det. Flint.

Related article

The Williams family has since relocated, and Carolynn’s husband, Charles Williams, continues to grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy.

"I don’t ask you, I beg of you, if you know anything, to please say something," he implored.

Det. Flint says no lead is too small. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by using the P3 Tips app on their cell phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest, and tipsters will never be asked to reveal their name.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle street takeover near Space Needle leads to fireworks attack on police

Nooksack tribe criticized over eviction of disenrolled WA families

WA nears energy crisis as Amazon funds nuclear reactors, sparking controversy

Seattle police arrest fugitive after making threats at LGBTQ nightclub

Ex-Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz placed on leave

WA ACLU sues Seattle City Attorney for ‘misuse of prosecutorial power’

Detectives seek public's help in solving 2022 Olympia, WA homicide

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.