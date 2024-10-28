Detectives seek public's help in solving 2022 Olympia, WA homicide

Detectives are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide that happened in Olympia in 2022.

On March 31, 2022, detectives with the Olympia Police Department (OPD) responded to a report of a body found in East Olympia. About a month later, police identified the remains as belonging to 20-year-old Marea A. Hines, who also goes by the names "Red" and "Little Red."

Police said she had been homeless for two years prior to her death, which was determined to be a homicide.

Related article

She was known to frequent Olympia and the Tacoma area.

Anyone with information about her homicide, or who saw her in March 2022, is asked to call OPD detectives at 360-753-8300 and reference case number 2022-1916.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

I-5 South reopens after 45-car pileup caused miles-long backup in Kent, WA

Seattle’s 2025 concert calendar brings top stars to the stage

Seattle Public Schools moves ahead with 4-school closure plan, merger

Docs: Fall City teen gunned down family, staged ‘murder-suicide’

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.