45-car pileup causes I-5 South shut down, backup in Kent, WA

I-5 is fully blocked in the Kent area after 45 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash along the roadway Sunday afternoon.

All lanes are shut down on I-5 South just south of SR-516 in Kent.

Kent I-5 pileup on October 27, 2024

The backup, as of 3:40 p.m., was three miles long and growing, according to WSDOT in a post to X (formerly Twitter) Sunday afternoon.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 45-car pileup in Kent area on October 27, 2024

Traffic authorities ask people to avoid driving in the area and take alternate routes as road crews work to clear the crash sites. Official detours are happening along the SR-516 off-ramp.

This I-5 backup comes as a landslide in the Bellingham area caused miles-long backups on I-5 North on October 27 as well.

More information on incoming Western Washington weather conditions available on FOX 13.

