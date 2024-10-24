Who is ‘Fiji John’? Detective calls for tips in Kent murder case

The murder of 54-year-old Randy Cantrell remains unsolved more than a year after his death. Cantrell was found unconscious in a tent at a homeless encampment on March 28, 2023, suffering from a severe head injury that ultimately led to his death.

Detective Matt Lorette of the Kent Police Department revisited the crime scene recently, which is hidden from view along SE 256th Street on the East Hill.

"There used to be tents right there, and that’s where Randy was found," said Lorette. Cantrell wasn't living in the camp, but would often visit.

When the call for help came into 911, firefighters initially thought they were responding to an overdose. They quickly discovered Cantrell was cold to the touch and had suffered a significant blow to the head.

"It wasn’t an overdose," Lorette stated. "We knew pretty quickly that it was a felony act."

Witnesses to the incident quickly vanished, complicating the case. One name has repeatedly come up though.

Det. Lorette is asking for help to identify and find a person of interest known only as 'Fiji John'.

"We know he was staying in the encampment and is about 5'6" or 5'7", but we don't know what his real name is or where he is staying now," said Lorette.

He believes 'Fiji John' could have crucial information. Cantrell was declared brain dead shortly after he was rushed to the hospital. He was on life support when his daughter, Ashley Cantrell, rushed to see him.

"I got like two days because I didn’t even know he was an organ donor. We were ready to let him go peacefully," she said.

In the wake of her father’s death, Ashley received letters from recipients of his organ donations, providing her with some comfort.

"I miss him a lot, but I’m just glad he doesn’t have to suffer through the pain anymore," she shared.

Before the tragedy, Ashley had been concerned for her father’s safety. Randy previously suffered an injury while working as a roofer, then a brain injury from an attack that hospitalized him two years ago.

Cantrell relied on a $1,000 monthly disability check.

"My dad was the sweetest, loving, caring person out there. He would take all of his money and make sure he was taking care of everybody," she recalled.

Ashley wonders if the money might have been a motive for his murder. She understands the dangers of living on the streets, having experienced homelessness herself.

"Once I found out I was pregnant, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to treatment. I was just done,’" she said, adding that she is now raising her son and pursuing a degree in drug and alcohol counseling.

Randy's murder was emotionally devastating to his sister, Julie Cantrell. She shared her heartbreak in writing, stating:

"Randy suffered for many years with mental illness, job injuries and addiction. But he was not always so broken. He was my big brother and I loved him. The years that he spent on the streets were the most helpless, gut-wrenching years of my life. I spent countless nights awake in my bed worried about him out there in the cold and rain. I know logically that I did everything in my power to help him. But I still carry guilt that it was not enough. And I find it ironic now that he's gone, people want to help find the person who hurt him. Because in life there seemed to be no help for him. Countless times I was told he doesn't qualify for this help for that program. I can't help but feel like the real story is about what is wrong with our society, our laws, with our system that lets people fall through the cracks. When I got the call that my brother was gone, it was the end of a long nightmare. Of course, it wasn't the end that I hoped for. I desperately wanted help for him, but at least finally he was at peace and he didn't have to suffer anymore. When my brother was well, he was a fun-loving guy with a good heart. He has a daughter, and two young grandsons who will never know their grandfather. He would have loved playing with them. He would have cheered them on in sports or whatever activities they were into. He would have been so proud of them. Of course, I want the person(s) who killed him to be found and held accountable. But it's not for the reason many would think. I hold no animosity because I have compassion for whatever life circumstances led them to be out there in that homeless camp with Randy. I don't know if he was targeted because sometimes, he had money from a disability check he got each month. But whatever the motives, I still forgive them. My concern is that whoever did this can be violent and dangerous to other vulnerable people on the streets. I wouldn't want what happened to Randy to happen to anyone else or their family. I can imagine that any witnesses to the incident probably don't want to come forward or talk to the police. I'm sure they are also most likely struggling with addiction or other issues. But I hope someone will come forward and tell what they know for the sake of other people who are out there and vulnerable."

Detective Lorette remains hopeful about solving the case, but acknowledges the urgency in identifying the key person of interest known as "Fiji John."

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. All tipsters will remain anonymous.

If you can identify 'Fiji John' or have any information to help solve this murder, text the information through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, go to P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you would like to speak with Det. Lorette about the case, email him at MLorette@Kentwa.gov

MORE STORIES FROM THE SPOTLIGHT

Rare bodycam shows suspect throw bomb at WA police officers on I-90

The Spotlight: How Detroit's 'most wanted,' a fugitive sex offender, was captured in WA

Seattle judge frustrated with death threats over controversial bail decisions

The Spotlight: Dirty deed at a laundromat, the search for a hit-and-run suspect

The Spotlight: Video captures suspect watching family while they sleep

The Spotlight: How an accused killer walked out of jail after admitting to brutal murder in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.