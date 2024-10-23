WA mother arrested for DUI after passing out in car with baby in backseat

Kent police arrested a woman on Monday, after she was found passed out in her car in the middle of the road, with her infant son in the backseat.

Officers were called around 11:14 a.m. to a welfare check on 88th Ave S near the Central Flat Apartments. 911 callers reported a woman appeared passed out in the driver's seat of a car, blocking the middle of the road. They also reported seeing a baby asleep in the backseat of the car.

Police arrived just after Puget Sound Fire. Firefighters learned the driver, a 34-year-old Kent woman, had passed out at the wheel, and passersby got the baby out of the car to console him.

Firefighters woke the woman up and examined her — she appeared uninjured, but was slurring her words, smelled of intoxicants and was unable to answer basic questions. Police spotted an open bottle of alcohol in the front seat.

According to witnesses who stayed at the scene, the woman had been unconscious in the front seat for at least 15 minutes, leaving the engine running.

After she was medically cleared, the suspect was arrested and booked into jail for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, domestic violence reckless endangerment and driving without a breathalyzer lock.

While she was being taken to jail, police say the suspect was verbally abusive to the officer, calling him racial slurs and threatening to kill him. She refused a breathalyzer test, so police secured a warrant for a blood sample, which they sent to Child Protective Services.

The 22-month-old baby was released to a trusted family member.

