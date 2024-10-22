Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

A former Washington prosecuting attorney has been federally indicted for allegedly smuggling drugs into King County Jail for his clients.

John Sheeran, 60, was arraigned in federal court Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possessing and distributing opioids and illegally using a communication facility.

According to the indictment, Sheeran used his status as an attorney to smuggle meth, ketamine, buprenorphine and THC into the King County Jail during visits with clients.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (DOJ)

Court documents say Sheeran's accomplices would soak sheets of paper in the drugs, replace cans of chewing tobacco with drugs, or provide trial clothes with drugs concealed in the soles of the shoes.

Once the drugs were smuggled in, Sheeran's clients would sell the drugs to other inmates for large amounts of cash.

In March 2023, a corrections officer found 52.6 grams of meth hidden in a pair of shoes that Sheeran was carrying, and seized it.

If convicted, Sheeran faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Man shot by Seattle gas station employee after window shatters: police

2nd band hit by van theft near Seattle; $30K in gear gone

Multiple people found dead, injured near Fall City, WA

2 crew members identified in Navy plane crash in WA state

Study: Washington's leading causes of death

4 farm workers test presumptively positive in WA's first human bird flu infections

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.