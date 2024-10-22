Woman charged with multiple felonies in fatal Enumclaw crash bonds out of jail

Prosecutors have charged a woman accused of causing a fatal crash on State Route 410 with multiple felonies, though she has already bonded out of jail.

On October 13, two people died and two others were seriously injured in a crash on SR 410 just east of Enumclaw. Two of the victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Michelle Renee Oster, 63, is accused of causing the crash. Prosecutors allege she was weaving between the eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 410 because she was "in a hurry" to get home.

According to court documents, while still in the oncoming lane, Oster swerved back into the westbound lane and struck the rear corner of a Subaru Outback. The Subaru spun into the oncoming lane, where it was then struck by a Honda Fit.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru, a 72-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, were declared dead at the scene. Their dogs were also injured and taken to a local veterinarian.

Prosecutors say the 32-year-old driver of the Honda fractured her arm in the crash, and her 38-year-old passenger suffered spinal fractures. They both had severe internal injuries as well.

Oster was uninjured. Law enforcement said she admitted to driving and being in a hurry, but seemed more concerned with retrieving her vape pen from her vehicle than the state of the victims.

According to court documents, Oster stated "she was passing cars, ‘like two or three at a time,’ then she would speed up to 55, find a place to pull over, put her signal on ‘like [she’s] supposed to,' and when traffic was clear again, she passed more cars."

She also allegedly denied speeding, and said the other drivers going 40-45 mph "should have pulled over if they wanted to look at the trees and stuff."

Oster also has a criminal and traffic history, including reckless driving, DUI, speeding over 17 mph, negligent driving and theft. She also allegedly told a trooper that she was trying to get off dilaudid, an opioid stronger than morphine.

Oster is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. Her bail was set at $100,000, though prosecutors requested it be set at $500,000. She bonded out the next day.

Oster is scheduled to be arraigned and enter a plea at the Maleng Regional Justice Center on October 30.

