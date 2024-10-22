Chase the Bear's stolen van found with $25K in gear still missing in Kent, WA

Vancouver-based band Chase the Bear has received an unexpected update in their van theft case.

Kent police recovered the band’s stolen van in a business parking lot on 182nd St. The van, taken from the Element Hotel in Tukwila early Sunday morning, was found with only a fraction of the band's gear inside.

Chase the Bear van recovered with $25,000 of gear still missing

According to guitarist, Jordan Phillips, roughly $5,000 worth of the band’s equipment was still in the van, leaving a significant $25,000 of gear unaccounted for.

Although the band had feared losing everything, the recovery exceeded their initial expectations.

"Still a better recovery than expected and found ourselves surprised by some of the choices made in what they stole," said Phillips.

Among the baffling decisions, the thieves stole a large road case containing a backdrop that Phillips noted had "zero resale value" while leaving behind a bass speaker cabinet worth $1,400.

While some items were recovered, Phillips said the missing gear includes amps, guitars, and keyboards that hold both monetary and sentimental value.

The band, which had been wrapping up their first U.S. tour when the van was stolen, is continuing to raise funds through their GoFundMe page to replace the lost gear.

Police are still investigating the theft, and Chase the Bear is hopeful more of their equipment will be found. Tukwila Police still have not commented on this case.

This is not the first band van stolen recently in the Seattle area, back in October, indie band Spirit of the Beehive had their van stolen here as well.

