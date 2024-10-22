Woman found shot, injured outside Kent motel

Kent police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times outside a motel overnight.

At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Kent Valley Motel off Central Avenue North.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old woman in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to her stomach, arm and leg.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived. She was taken to Habroview Medical Center and is stable.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

According to investigators, the suspect and victim appear to have known each other.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

