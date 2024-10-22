Residents in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood are voicing their concerns over the return of RVs around Woodland Park, just days before a significant high school cross country race is set to take place.

The RVs, some equipped with generators, have been spotted in the upper lot of Seattle's Woodland Park. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Metro League's cross country meet is scheduled for Thursday, and local coaches worry the presence of these RVs will disrupt the event.

John O’Leary, the cross country coach at Bishop Blanchett High School, expressed frustration over the situation.

"Everything had been going along really well, and then just this last Saturday, I had a runner come up to me and say there’s another RV on the course, and I couldn’t find a proper way to get around it," O’Leary said.

The RVs, some equipped with generators, have been spotted in the upper lot of Woodland Park. O’Leary noted that he first noticed the RVs in July, but the situation has since escalated, complicating training and race preparations.

This isn’t the first time the area has faced challenges related to homelessness.

In 2021, protests erupted over encampments in Woodland Park, with runners reporting that their access to trails was blocked. Concerns about safety escalated as parents cited drug deals and prostitution in the area.

As a result, Seattle Parks and Recreation restricted permits for running events in the park.

In response to the ongoing challenges, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced in 2022 that his administration was taking action to address homelessness in the area, connecting over 80 people to shelter.

The current situation falls within the district of Councilman Dan Strauss, who pledged change during the mayor's previous announcements.

Now, neighbors are now left wondering if his office will take action to resolve the reemerging issue of RVs in Woodland Park.

Fox 13 Seattle reached out to Strauss’ office for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

