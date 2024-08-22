Botched Seattle drug store burglary leaves 14 cars damaged

Witnesses say two suspects unsuccessfully tried to burglarize a Bartell Drugs in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood Thursday, causing extensive damage while hitting 14 cars in the process.

The cars were parked in the 400 block of Northeast 71st Street.

"Seeing the damage was quite shocking," said neighbor Nachiked Kale. "You don’t expect that to happen."

Investigators with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Several people called 911 telling dispatch two cars were using a chain to try to rip a gate from the drug store.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered a section of the exterior wall of the business had been torn down in an attempt to remove a safe. The suspects were not successful.

Pictures provided to FOX 13 showed the cream-colored metal safe on the sidewalk. It was eventually removed.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Due to the storefront damage customers were unable to make store purchases Thursday. Only the pharmacy was operational.

"People came in, including me," said Betsy Fett. "I would’ve bought something else but couldn’t do it because it was closed. It’s pretty inconvenient and I’m sure it disrupted everyone’s afternoon. We were all talking about it in the pharmacy line."

Fett said she was able to pick up her medications, but the property damage had her perplexed.

"Why would you attempt to do this," she asked. "They caused a lot of damage in the process."

Additional photos shared with FOX 13 showed damage to various cars in the area. One Ford F-150 parked nearby had a shattered window.

"This whole thing is wild," said neighbor Ariel Mattar. "Earlier this morning we heard a huge crash and people yelling. We had no idea it was an attempted burglary. We’re just glad no one was hurt."

Rite Aid, who bought out Bartell Drugs in the fall of 2020, wasn’t able to comment directly on the incident but in a statement a spokesperson with Rite Aid said:

"We’re unable to comment at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. We’re grateful no one was injured in the attempted robbery and we are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. We respectfully defer you to law enforcement for any further inquiry. Employee and customer safety is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring everyone feels safe in our stores."

Police say the suspects and cars are still outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle Police.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle Public Schools to invest $14.5M in mental health, student safety

WA lands commissioner race separated by 51 votes, goes to hand recount

Lynnwood PD look to ID man suspected of stealing $11k worth of sunglasses

New law guarantees set recess time for all WA state K-5 elementary students

Seattle Mariners fire manager Scott Servais, hitting coach Jarret DeHart

WA union leaders call on Gov. Inslee to fire embattled DCYF leader

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.