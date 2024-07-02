Seattle Police: Man buying car from Facebook Marketplace carjacked seller

article

Seattle Police arrested a man accused of a Facebook Marketplace meetup where he stole a seller’s car at gunpoint.

According to authorities, the carjacking happened around 4:13 p.m. on June 27 in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood, near Aurora Ave N and N 83rd St.

Two victims called police and said they had been carjacked by a buyer.

In their investigation, officers determined the two had sold their car on Facebook Marketplace. The suspects ended up returning the car, but then later "suspiciously" tried to buy the car again.

When victims met with the suspects a second time, they were carjacked.

Police and SWAT officers then located the car nearby and flagged it down. A 22-year-old man was the only person in the car, and he was taken into custody.

Police also seized a semi-automatic handgun, then returned the car to the owners.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for first-degree robbery, but police say they are still looking for two other suspects.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13

Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Man shot, killed in Lakewood, Tacoma Police investigating

The 5 biggest potential headaches for 4th of July travelers in WA

Seattle Police respond to 3 deadly shootings in less than 4 days

What to know about Washington's new laws that go into effect July 1

New website reveals license plates of Aurora Avenue visitors

Circle K offering 40 cents off gas in WA, OR on July 2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.