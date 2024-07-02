Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Northbound State Route 529 at East Marine View Drive is currently closed in Everett due to unexpected emergency repairs.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), northbound SR 529 will remain fully shut down as crews work to address a hole that has appeared in the road surface.

Transportation officials stated that the hole was caused by an individual tunneling beneath the roadway. The discovery prompted immediate action by maintenance teams to start the necessary repair work to ensure the safety of travelers. However, as of 11 a.m., there is no estimated time provided for when the road will be reopened to traffic.

Authorities are actively directing vehicles to use alternative routes. Traffic is being diverted off to East Marine View Drive, then back onto southbound SR 529/Broadway, and using Everett Avenue to connect to Interstate 5.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and to stay informed on the status of the repairs and road reopening. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.