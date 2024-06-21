Everett Herald lays off half of its newsroom

A dozen journalists at the Everett Herald will be losing their jobs after a round of layoffs was announced this week.

On Friday, the publication said that management eliminated about half of its newsroom staff, which included editors, reporters, photographers and designers.

The Herald reported that its owner, Alabama-based company Carpenter Media Group, "explained the restructuring was part of a larger plan to improve the economics of the newspaper and better serve the community."

Layoffs will take effect in early July.

KOUW reported Thursday that Herald staff had published a story about the layoffs on its website but it had disappeared. It was replaced Thursday afternoon with a "friendlier to the newspaper’s new ownership."

MyEverettNews had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, screenshots of the previous story from Wednesday night.

Carpenter Media Group acquired The Herald in March, along with 42 other Sound Publishing newspapers in Washington and Alaska.

