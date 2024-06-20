Registered WA sex offender accused of using Snapchat to assault 3 more teen girls

A 27-year-old registered sex offender, James Harrison Newcomer, was taken into federal custody on accusations of traveling to Oregon to sexually assault a teenager, U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman announced Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Newcomer, who was under Washington state supervision and electronic monitoring following a 30-month sentence for two counts of rape of a child, is charged with assaulting three teens he connected with on Snapchat between February and April 2024.

The monitoring device Newcomer was required to wear as part of his supervision lost its signal on January 19. When corrections officers attempted to apprehend him six days later, they discovered he had vacated his residence and could not be found.

Over the following months, Newcomer is alleged to have met with several teenage girls through social media, then arranging in-person meetings where he is accused of providing them with drugs and alcohol and committing sexual assaults. The allegations include assaults against teens from Snoqualmie and Auburn, and most recently, Woodburn, Oregon, ranging in age from 14 to 16.

Travel with the intent to engage in sexual acts with a minor can result in a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Newcomer was scheduled to make an appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle at 2 p.m. on June 20.

The investigation involves the FBI, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County District Attorney's Office, Auburn Police Department, Snoqualmie Police Department, Kent Police Department and assistance from the Department of Corrections.

Authorities are seeking information on other potential victims and ask anyone with relevant information to contact the Seattle FBI Field Office at 206-622-0460.

Assistant United States Attorney Cecelia Gregson is managing the prosecution of the case.

