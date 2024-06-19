WA police officer dragged, run over while trying to arrest suspect

A Milton police officer was critically injured earlier Wednesday while attempting to detain a suspect with an outstanding drug warrant near the Pierce/King County line.

Officer Haney, who has been with the Milton Police Department for five years, suffered serious injuries to his legs and hands. This happened near Meridian Ave E and 8th St. E. where Haney was dragged by the suspect's vehicle through a parking lot before being run over as the suspect tried to flee.

A second officer was not hurt and provided lifesaving aid to Haney until the fire department and medical support arrived at the scene.

Officer Haney was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery to address the life-threatening injuries he sustained. The suspect was later pursued and detained by the Kent Police Department using a PIT maneuver. He was then booked into the Pierce County jail. He could face charges including felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police Chief Tony Hernandez praised the bravery of both Officer Haney and his partner, Officer Wilcox, in the face of danger. Hernandez also extended thanks to neighboring law enforcement agencies for their assistance.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Haney and his family during this difficult time," Chief Hernandez said. "This incident underscores the bravery of our officers and all law enforcement officers and their willingness to confront danger to protect and serve our community."

The Milton Police Department also acknowledged the swift care provided by East Pierce Fire and Rescue and the hospital staff attending to Officer Haney.

The department is now asking for the public's assistance regarding the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milton Police Department at 253-831-4278 or via email at miltonpolicewebsite@cityofmilton.net .

