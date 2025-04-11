The Brief The FBI has released new video showing the suspect in a fire that damaged a Tesla Supercharger Station in Lacey, Washington. The man may have injuries due to the resulting explosion, such as burns, a concussion or shrapnel injuries.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released video of a suspect in a Tesla supercharger station arson in Lacey, Washington.

What they're saying:

The FBI says the suspect lit a fire at a Tesla Supercharger, leading to an explosion and leaving substantial damage to the station and surrounding area.

Related article

The suspect is described as a White man, around 5'10" to 6'2", wearing a dark jacket, gray pants and a face covering. He walked with a slight limp with his right leg and, at times, had his right hand held behind his back. He was also carrying a white bag.

Video of the suspect shows him walking through a parking lot, likely near the Tesla superchargers, and between two fenced-off areas.

The man possibly sustained injuries due to being close to the supercharger explosion, such as burns, a concussion or shrapnel injuries.

The FBI asks anyone living near the Target and Kohl's stores at the South Sound Center shopping mall to check doorbell and security camera footage from the late evening of April 7 to the early morning of April 8, as the suspect may have been caught on camera walking or accessing a vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, has video footage of him or has information relating to the Tesla charging station arson is asked to contact the FBI's tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. A Digital Media Tipline is also open at fbi.gov/lacey-tesla-arson.

The Source: Information in this story is from the FBI's Field Office in Seattle, Lacey Police and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Convicted child molester linked to missing WA grandmother case

FBI investigating Tesla charging station damaged overnight in Lacey

Remains of Laurie Krage identified in Pierce County, WA cold case

Police: Man sets building on fire during Auburn standoff, likely dead

Juvenile shot near King County middle school, deputies say

Tariffs live updates: Trump's sweeping plan takes effect, including 104% on China

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and natio