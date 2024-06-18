Is an $83K fine going to stop Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat'? Probably not

The infamous "Belltown Hellcat" driver, Miles Hudson, is now $83,619.97 poorer following a Tuesday court decision.

Appearing in court dressed in a full face mask, sunglasses, and a shiesty, Hudson seemed bewildered, especially when asked to speak on his behalf.

Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," faced a judge at Seattle Muncipal Court on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"At this time you may speak on your behalf," said the judge. "Say what…?" Hudson responded.

Hudson faced a civil suit from the city of Seattle for violations related to his modified 2023 Dodge Charger, which has been causing disturbances in downtown Seattle, specifically Belltown, for months. The court granted the city's motion for default judgment due to Hudson's failure to communicate properly with city officials.

Representing himself, Hudson without an attorney, answered the judge's questions, but his responses did little to help his case.

"I communicated with them via email, your honor," Hudson said.

The prosecution questioned if Hudson, dressed incognito, was indeed the infamous "Belltown Hellcat" driver.

"A gentleman identifying himself as Mr. Hudson is in court, but he is wearing a full face mask," the prosecutor noted.

Also present in court was Hudson's mother, Rebecca Hudson, who asked for privacy in the public space. "Please don’t record me. I don’t give you permission," she said when leaving the courtroom.

Rebecca Hudson is one of the registered owners of the "Belltown Hellcat" and previously claimed her son no longer had the car. However, Hudson’s social media posts suggest otherwise.

Watch reporters ask the ‘Belltown Hellcat’ questions after court

Despite initially declining to comment, Hudson later addressed the $83,000 fine when asked how he is going to come up with the money.

"Come up with it? It’s a little bit of motion. I wouldn’t say come up. Who’s to say that I don’t have it?" Hudson replied.

Despite the judge’s stern tone and the hefty fines, collecting the money may prove challenging. Hudson appears to have no job, and the car is co-owned by his mother, complicating any attempts to seize it.

Hudson's criminal cases are still pending, and he will return to court next month for reckless driving charges.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

