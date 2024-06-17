Garfield seniors graduate 11 days after tragic shooting outside school

Garfield High School's class of 2024 got their diplomas on Monday, just 11 days after one of their classmates was gunned down outside the Seattle school.

The ceremony at Memorial Stadium is a celebration for students who are taking a big step in their lives. However, it was somewhat overshadowed by the recent shooting that took place right on the front steps of Garfield.

The victim, 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine, was trying to break up a fight when he was shot multiple times in the back. His killer remains on the run, and Seattle Police are actively trying to track him down. Officers also monitored the graduation ceremony.

Murphy-Paine was on Garfield's football team and involved in his community, as many held community events to honor the young man's life after the tragedy. Students advocated for more funds towards mental health resources, and others pleaded for a stop to youth violence.

The last few days of school were also different for the Bulldogs. The high school closed its doors after the shooting on June 6, allowing students to process what happened and grieve with their families. Classes resumed on June 11, giving those affected a chance to heal with their school community and classmates.

FOX 13 spoke to one graduate who says it's hard to put into words what he and other classmates are feeling after being surrounded by gun violence their entire high school years.

"The problem with this is that it's become really normalized with what's going on around us. Being at Garfield, although it does happen, I know that we've become kind of numb to it," said one graduating senior. "This year it's like, ‘Hey, we have the procedures ready,' so I think knowing that kind of scared me because it felt awkward just knowing that happened, but also what more can we do about it."

He added that he's proud to be graduating a Bulldog, and encourages his community and future classes to stay tight-knit.

Garfield's graduation was at 5 p.m. Monday, followed by senior night. Now, graduates are moving on to start the rest of their lives, hopefully finding peace and bringing a generation of change for their community.

