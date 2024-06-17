Family injured after suspected DUI driver crashes into parked car in Renton

article

A 21-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence and a family of three were hospitalized Sunday night after a crash in Renton, police said.

The crash happened at Northeast 18th Avenue Northeast.

According to Renton police, witnesses said they saw a blue pickup truck speeding and swerving southbound on Union Avenue when the truck crashed into a parked car.

The road had to be closed in both directions for the investigation, but later reopened.

Renton police later said a family of three were sitting in the car and was about to leave when the truck hit their car.

All members of the family were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck was unconscious with obvious trauma, and the inside of his truck smelled a heavy odor of intoxicants.

Officers applied for a warrant to take his blood sample and the case was forwarded to the traffic investigations division for multiple charges of vehicular assault.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle bikini barista responds to customer's threats by smashing windshield

Deadly overnight shooting in South Seattle under investigation

'Belltown Hellcat' refuses to cooperate with Seattle officers at inspection

Woman wanted in deadly Tacoma shooting appears in court, bail set at $750k

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.