Renton police arrest 10 suspected DUI drivers in over a week

article

In less than a week and a half, Renton police have arrested 10 people suspected of driving under the influence.

On Tuesday, police said officers arrested nine DUI suspects from June 4-10.

According to the police department, four of the suspects were slumped over the steering wheel when officers arrived, two were involved in crashes and three were seen swerving into oncoming traffic.

The suspected drivers face charges of DUI, hit-and-run, suspended license, operating a vehicle without a mandated ignition interlock device, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to identify to law enforcement.

Police said one person had suspected drug paraphernalia, vehicle theft tools, multiple identification cards and many credit cards in his vehicle.

Another suspect had three prior convictions for DUI.

Then on Wednesday night, officers arrested a 38-year-old driver after the suspect crashed into a light pole. Police said the suspect had a felony DUI, a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device. This suspect also had three prior DUI convictions.

MORE RENTON HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.