Nearly $3M in narcotics seized from Renton apartment during burglary search warrant

Nearly $3 million worth of narcotics was seized from a Renton apartment as police were serving a search warrant for evidence of multiple burglaries of King County businesses.

A 33-year-old man was wanted in connection to long-term commercial burglaries, where he allegedly targeted fuel centers attached to grocery stores.

During a search of his apartment, the following items were confiscated:

More than 134 pounds of MDMA (ecstasy/molly)

2,300 fentanyl pills

Nearly 2 pounds of meth

Cocaine

Multiple firearms (one that was stolen)

A stolen signed Babe Ruth baseball valued at $70,000

Identity theft documents

Body armor

Extended magazines

Suspected armor-piercing bullets

A stolen Audi Q7

Other illegal items

The drugs alone had a street value of $2.6 million.

Due to the quantity of drugs, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington charged Vongdala with two counts of controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

For the burglaries, Vongdala has been charged with four counts of second-degree burglary.

