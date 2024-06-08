Gathered on the steps of Renton City Hall, clergy and community members called out the names of the two 17-year-olds who were shot and killed in King County this week.

A small but mighty group congregated Saturday to pray for justice, peace, and for the families of the victims.

"Father God, at this moment we need you more than ever before," one of the speakers prayed.

Their mission, to call for a stop to violence.

"Listen, please do not ignore their voices, do not ignore their voices, their blood is crying out to do something about the condition of our society," another speaker said.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Hazrat Rohani died after he was shot outside of a Big 5 sporting goods store in Renton.

Related article

"Him and his friends were returning a gun to the store and to be shot seven times in the chest, it just doesn’t make sense to me," one person called out.

Just one day later, another teen died after a shooting outside Garfield High School, police said. The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine.

"Too much blood has been shed. I’m not speaking as an outsider, I was on scene at Harborview hospital with the young man who lost his life," one person shared at Saturday’s rally.

Related article

"It was more tragic than most people can comprehend. It is an unnecessary event, the individual was a wonderful, upstanding young man, he was not a gang member."

Those who gathered said preventing violence is a daily campaign. They’re looking toward creating a path forward toward stopping the violence and plan to hold a community forum.

Garfield High School students are scheduled to return to school on Tuesday. When they return, some ministers from across the Seattle area will also be there to support the students.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle community honors teen victim as city leaders urge swift action on gun violence

Healing garden for gun violence victims unveiled by Seattle city leaders

Washington's public, private schools report increase in weapons incidents

WSP investigating I-5 shooting in Tukwila

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.