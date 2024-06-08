WSP investigating I-5 shooting in Tukwila

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a shooting that happened on I-5 in Tukwila Saturday morning.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson says the incident was on southbound I-5 near S. Boeing Access Road around 9 a.m., next to Boeing Field.

According to WSP, a Black man in a silver Dodge Avenger shot at the driver of a white Ford F-350. The suspect took an exit after the shooting.

No one was injured, but WSP says the F-350 had a bullet hole in its right rear passenger door.

It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Remembering Bill Anders: NASA, astronauts mourn tragic death

Seattle community honors teen victim as city leaders urge swift action on gun violence

Massive signs of iconic Enumclaw restaurant stolen overnight

17-year-old shot, killed at Seattle's Garfield High identified

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.