Crews battle fire on Herron Island, arson suspected

Crews knocked down a massive structure fire on Herron Island early Wednesday morning, and investigators believe it was arson.

At around 2:37 a.m., Key Peninsula Fire (KPF) announced that their crews, along with Gig Harbor firefighters, were responding to some sort of structure fire on the Island.

Firefighters respond to structure fire on Herron Island Wednesday morning. (Photo: Key Peninsula Fire)

KPF sent out a photo of the fire. It appears that a car and a canopy were destroyed in the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though KPF suspects it was arson.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal have been requested to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.