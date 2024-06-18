I-5 North closed all day in Portland after propane tank truck catches fire

A truck fire involving propane tanks early Tuesday morning has led to the closure of all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Portland, officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident around 4:40 a.m. after a truck carrying approximately 120 propane tanks caught fire.

The driver managed to disconnect the cab from the trailer and exit the area safely, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

I-55 in Portland closed on June 18, 2024 for emergency repairs following an early morning fire involving a propane tanker. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

The fire prompted the closure of both directions of the interstate near North Skidmore Street due to the risk posed by exploding canisters. While the southbound lanes were reopened by about 6 a.m., Don Hamilton of the Oregon Department of Transportation indicated the northbound lanes will likely be closed for the entire day. Emergency crews are expected to address severe pavement damage through grinding and paving operations.

I-55 in Portland closed on June 18, 2024 for emergency repairs following an early morning fire involving a propane tanker. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

In the aftermath of the fire, a Hazmat team was brought in for assessment. Portland Fire & Rescue reported no hazardous materials of concern following the team's consultation.

I-55 in Portland closed on June 18, 2024 for emergency repairs following an early morning fire involving a propane tanker. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

As a precautionary measure, the Skidmore overpass has also been closed. To accommodate northbound traffic, arrangements have been made to reroute vehicles over the Fremont Bridge onto southbound I-5. Officials are advising those traveling to Washington to use Interstate 84 east to Interstate 205 as a detour.

Featured article

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Bethel School Board clash over LGBTQ+ resolution ends in sheriff complaint

'Belltown Hellcat' fails inspection with Seattle cops

Garfield seniors graduate 11 days after tragic shooting outside school

‘The bullet is still in my wall’: Tacoma neighbors concerned over recent gunfire

Seattle bikini barista responds to customer's threats by smashing windshield

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.