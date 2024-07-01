Man shot, killed in Lakewood, Tacoma Police investigating

Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and later died in Lakewood on Monday.

Officers initially responded to S. Tacoma Way and S. 84th Street around 4:15 p.m. after a Lakewood Fire Department aid unit was flagged down by a person transporting a gunshot wound victim.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the man, but he later died at the scene.

Tacoma Police say the man was shot at an undetermined location in Tacoma, and he was being transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle when the driver flagged down the aid unit.

Featured article

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are working to determine where the shooting happened, along with what led up to it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Tacoma Police at (253) 287-4455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle Police respond to 3 deadly shootings in less than 4 days

Renton faces growing homelessness crisis amid environmental concerns

The 5 biggest potential headaches for 4th of July travelers in WA

Seattle Fire unveils new rescue watercraft as more people head to the shore

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.