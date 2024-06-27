Tacoma PD using unarmed ‘citizen officers’ as crime-fighting tool

The Tacoma Police Department recently announced the deployment of their first two ‘Community Service Officers’ (CSOs).

These unarmed CSOs will be committed to supporting both the police department and the community by providing a range of services designed to enhance community safety, according to a police spokesperson.

One of those CSO is retired California officer Carlton Chambers.

"My hope is to help the community," said Chambers. "There’s a lot that an unarmed CSO can do. We’re not here to take the place of police officers. We’re here to just assist and help the police officer when and where we can."

The Tacoma Police told FOX 13 News the CSO received formal training and are actively involved in response and support roles.

They received specialized training and the responsibilities they undertake highlight their essential role in effectively supporting the Tacoma community.

"They’re not just an extra body for the police department," said officer Shelbie Boyd. "They’re an extra body for the community that’s out there that has eyes open. They can see what’s going on and who knows what they may find."

The department said it has a budget for up to 10 CSOs. Two are currently on the street working various shifts.

"The biggest tool they have is their de-escalation training," said Boyd. "Being able to talk themselves out of the situation and help people and allow our officers to respond to high priority calls."

According to statistics, since June 14, Tacoma Police has had more than 7400 calls for service — but nearly 3,000 of those were considered ‘routine’ and non-emergency.

The CSOs will assist the police with non-violent, non-emergency calls. They might be seen blocking traffic, writing reports or taking calls where there is no immediate danger.

