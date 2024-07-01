Circle K offering 40 cents off gas in WA, OR on July 2

Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is offering an exclusive discount on gas to customers across the West Coast on Tuesday.

On July 2, drivers in Washington, Oregon and California can enjoy up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel, available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's part of the company's Fuel Day pop-up event, with 230 different Circle K locations participating. The fuel discount depends on applicable laws in certain states, and the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price.

While Circle K is celebrating America’s birthday early with this deal, the convenience store is also giving away a limited quantity of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon in Washington and Oregon on future fill-ups. The cards will be valid through December 31, 2024.

Along with the savings on gas, Circle K is handing out a 50% discount on car washes all day on Tuesday. Any size Polar Pop or Froster up to 44 oz. is also available for just 79 cents all summer long.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, check Circle K's store locator to find the nearest participating location near you.

