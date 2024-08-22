Seattle Mariners fire manager Scott Servais, per report

The Seattle Mariners fired manager Scott Servais on Thursday and will name former All-Star catcher Dan Wilson as manager, per a report from The Athletic.

The move comes as the team has plummeted out of the playoff picture after holding a 10-game lead in the AL West in mid-June. The report said it's unclear whether Wilson will carry an interim title or get the job outright.

The Mariners just finished a nine-game road trip with a 1-8 record, including a pair of sweeps at the hands of the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers and a lone victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the loss, the Mariners fell to .500 at 64-64 for the first time since April 24.

Despite having one of the best starting rotations in all of Major League Baseball, the Mariners find themselves 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West, and 7.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot held by the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins due to one of the worst offenses in the game. Seattle has the worst team batting average (.216) in all of MLB and the most strikeouts (1,308) of any team this season.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 19, 2024: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett / Diamond Images / Getty Images)

Only the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox have a worse on-base-plus-slugging percentage than the Mariners. While the Mariners have remained in the playoff hunt due to the strength of their pitching staff, the Marlins (NL) and White Sox (AL) are the worst teams in each league this year. In fact, the White Sox are on-pace to lose more games than any team in MLB history. Only the Marlins, White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays have scored fewer than Seattle’s 670 runs this season.

After an 8-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 18, the Mariners led the AL West by 10 games over the Astros and Texas Rangers. It took one month for that 10-game lead to fully disappear. Seattle lost six of seven games played to a bad Los Angeles Angels team in July, and five of six games to a middling Detroit Tigers team as well.

Since taking that 10-game lead, only the White Sox have a worse record in all of the Majors. The Mariners are just 20-33 since that victory over Cleveland.

Seattle has had starting pitchers make 78 quality starts (six innings pitched with three earned runs allowed or less) this season entering Wednesday night. They’ve lost 26 times in quality starts, including four of their last five. They’ve scored two runs or less in 48 of 128 games played this season (37.5 percent).

The Mariners’ failings are certainly not all on Servais’ shoulders. Just as firing hitting coach Brant Brown at the end of May didn’t do anything to solve the team’s hitting woes, firing Servais now likely won’t solve anything either. They have 4.5 months of evidence they are an exceptionally poor offensive team.

Servais was in his ninth season as manager of the Mariners. He’s the second-longest tenured manager in franchise history, and has the second-best winning percentage (.515) in team history as he trails Lou Pinella in both categories. Pinella spent 10 seasons leading the Mariners with a .542 winning percentage. The Mariners snapped a 21-year postseason drought by earning a Wild Card bid in the 2022 playoffs. A series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays was the first postseason series win for the Mariners since the 2001 ALDS.

