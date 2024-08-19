Seattle Mariners to play in 2025 Little League Classic

The Seattle Mariners will take on the New York Mets in next year's MLB Little League Classic, MLB announced on Sunday.

MLB Little League Classic, the annual tradition of playing an MLB game during the Little League World Series, is played in Williamsport, Pa. and next year's game will be on Aug. 17, 2025.

The game will be during the Mariners' nine-game roadtrip along the East Coast, with games in Baltimore, New York and Philadelphia.

Seattle will play their first two games of the Mets series at Citi Field and play the finale in Williamsport.

But before the Mariners and Mets take the field, players from both teams will attend LLWS games earlier in the day.

Since launching in 2017, this is the first appearance for the Mariners and the second time for the Mets to play the Little League Classic.

